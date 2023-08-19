Smoke from incense sticks ‘suffocate’ two to death in sleep at buffalo farm in Odisha

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two labourers reportedly died in their sleep after inhaling smoke emitted by mosquito-repellant incense sticks at a buffalo farm on the outskirts of the city late on Thursday.

The deceased Susanta Das (45) of Palasa and Jagabandhu Behera (23) of Sithalo village were working as labourers at the farm in Ramachandrapur within Balianta police limits here. The farm is owned by Antaryami Das, a resident of Kharavela Nagar.

The duo had called Antaryami at around 1.30 am but the latter could not attend the call as he was asleep. Antaryami called back in the morning but did not receive any response. He went to the farm and knocked on the door of the room but to no avail. He then informed the police and the locals. After the door was broken, the duo was found dead with froth emerging from their mouths. The police have not recovered any article which would suggest the two were under the influence of intoxicants and nor any injury marks were found on their bodies.

“Initial investigation does not indicate any foul play behind the deaths of Susanta and Jagabandhu. The door was locked from inside too,” Zone IV ACP Subhanarayan Muduli told The New Indian Express. Police suspect the duo could have died of suffocation due to smoke emitted from the incense sticks.

“The room did not have adequate ventilation. Traces of three to four burnt incense sticks have been found. We suspect the two died after inhaling the smoke emitted from the incense sticks but the exact reason behind the deaths can be ascertained after receiving the postmortem reports,” said Muduli.

Capital Hospital superintendent Dr Dillip Kumar Panda told this paper that mosquito coils and incense sticks can have adverse health effects. “The autopsy, including viscera examination and lung findings, will reveal the exact cause of their deaths. In case the room did not have adequate ventilation and they had lit a handful of incense sticks then the possibility of suffocation cannot be ruled out,” said Dr Panda.

Experts said inhaling smoke emitted by mosquito coils and incense sticks is not only harmful to lungs but can also cause cancer. Research has shown mosquito coils and incense sticks, used in most households in the country, contain carcinogens that can have adverse health effects. The police also found a generator inside the room. There was a power outage on Thursday night.“Portable generators produce carbon monoxide and it can be dangerous. Probe is on from all angles including if the duo died due to poisoning caused by the gas,” said a police officer.

Deadly fumes

l The room where the victims slept did not have adequate ventilation

l Mosquito coils and incense sticks can have adverse health effects

l Inhaling such smoke can harm lungs and also cause cancer

