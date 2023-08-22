Home States Odisha

Odisha CM has okayed Rs 67 cr for college transformation: Pandian

This was informed by 5T secretary VK Pandian while interacting with students of colleges in the district at Janata Maidan here.

Published: 22nd August 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Pandian

A college student tying rakhi to 5T secretary VK Pandian’s wrist | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the inclusion of 70 higher secondary schools and 38-degree colleges of the Khurda district under the 5T transformation programme at a cost of Rs 66.75 crores.

This was informed by 5T secretary VK Pandian while interacting with students of colleges in the district at Janata Maidan here. Pandian conveyed the vision of the chief minister for creating ‘Nua Odisha’ and efforts towards the transformation of the state.

He said students will be the main force towards the making of a new and transformed Odisha. He advised them to aim high and work hard to achieve their goals.  The 5T secretary assured government support for their studies.

Stating students should focus on personality development, he said physical fitness and mental strength are the key parameters of success. He asked them to exercise for 30 minutes and meditate for 15 minutes daily. Students from government and aided colleges in Khurdha attended the programme. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik VK Pandian

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp