Odisha CM has okayed Rs 67 cr for college transformation: Pandian

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the inclusion of 70 higher secondary schools and 38-degree colleges of the Khurda district under the 5T transformation programme at a cost of Rs 66.75 crores.

This was informed by 5T secretary VK Pandian while interacting with students of colleges in the district at Janata Maidan here. Pandian conveyed the vision of the chief minister for creating ‘Nua Odisha’ and efforts towards the transformation of the state.

He said students will be the main force towards the making of a new and transformed Odisha. He advised them to aim high and work hard to achieve their goals. The 5T secretary assured government support for their studies.

Stating students should focus on personality development, he said physical fitness and mental strength are the key parameters of success. He asked them to exercise for 30 minutes and meditate for 15 minutes daily. Students from government and aided colleges in Khurdha attended the programme.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the inclusion of 70 higher secondary schools and 38-degree colleges of the Khurda district under the 5T transformation programme at a cost of Rs 66.75 crores. This was informed by 5T secretary VK Pandian while interacting with students of colleges in the district at Janata Maidan here. Pandian conveyed the vision of the chief minister for creating ‘Nua Odisha’ and efforts towards the transformation of the state. He said students will be the main force towards the making of a new and transformed Odisha. He advised them to aim high and work hard to achieve their goals. The 5T secretary assured government support for their studies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stating students should focus on personality development, he said physical fitness and mental strength are the key parameters of success. He asked them to exercise for 30 minutes and meditate for 15 minutes daily. Students from government and aided colleges in Khurdha attended the programme.