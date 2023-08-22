Odisha: Lady home guard 'tortured' by DIG's wife attempts suicide, loses both legs

By Express News Service

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack/Angul: Odisha government on Tuesday shifted DIG-ranked officer Brijesh Rai after allegations surfaced that a lady home guard, engaged at his residence in Angul, made

a suicide bid before a speeding train following torture at the hands of the IPS officer’s wife.

The 47-year-old home guard lost both her legs in the incident.

The victim Sairindri Sahu, a widow, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack.

In a complaint to DG, Home Guards, Sahu alleged that Rai’s wife physically and mentally tortured her during the last seven months of her deployment at his residence. The home guard claimed she performed all household works but faced abuse at the slightest of mistakes.

On August 4, the day the incident took place, Sahu said the DIG’s wife allegedly asked her to wash her clothes but she expressed her inability due to an injury on her leg. Following this, she was subjected to physical abuse by the IPS officer’s wife who reportedly threatened to take away her job too, the complainant stated.

"I was under severe mental stress and went to the nearby railway tracks where I tried to commit suicide. While I was standing on the tracks, due to vibration caused by an approaching train, I fell outside the tracks. However, my legs were crushed under the speeding train. When I regained my senses, I found myself in a private hospital in Cuttack," stated Sahu in her complaint.

As the allegations went public, the Home Department transferred Rai who was posted as DIG of north central division at Angul. The 2009-batch officer has been moved to the state police headquarters.

DG, Home Guards Sudhansu Sarangi confirmed receiving the complaint and said the SP of Angul – also commandant of home guards of the district – has already been asked probe and submit a factual report on the matter.

The DIG refuted the allegations calling them false and baseless. “The home guard was considered a family member. But she had problems due to domestic reasons. She was found absent-minded and was advised to look for alternative places. I think she has been instigated to lodge such a complaint. I hope she recovers soon,” Rai said.

The lady home guard who lives with her two daughters stated she was unable to pay the hospital fees due to financial constraints. She sought a compensation of Rs 5 lakh besides a home guard job for her elder daughter.

Meanwhile, the NHRC also registered a case based on a complaint filed by human rights activist Jayant Das.

