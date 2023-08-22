Seven killed in separate road mishaps across three districts in Odisha

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR/JAJPUR/JEYPORE: Road mishaps continue to take a heavy toll as at least seven persons died in separate incidents across three districts of the state on Monday. In Keonjhar, three pilgrims died and as many sustained injuries at Turumunga, 30 km from the district headquarters town. The accident occurred after a pick-up van carrying eight persons from Santeibhanj village was hit by a container truck from behind.

The eight were returning from Swampatna Shiva temple when the driver of the vehicle suddenly applied brakes. The container truck trailing the van rammed into it from behind. Both dead and seriously injured were taken to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital by ambulance. Turumunga police reached the spot and began an investigation.

The deceased were identified as Deepak Kumar Naik, Guru Naik and Linga Naik. Similarly, two persons were killed after being run over by a truck near Mulapal Chhak on NH-16 within Kuakhia police limits in Jajpur district on the day. The deceased were identified as Umesh Chandra Jena, a truck driver of Raghunathpur village in Balichandrapur and Biswaranjan Guin, a mechanic from Gopalpur within Kuakhia police limits. The incident left two others injured.

Sources said Jena’s truck broke down near Mulapal Chhak after which Guin along with his two helpers reached the spot and began repairing the vehicle. Soon after, another truck coming from the opposite direction hit the stationary vehicle. While Jena and Guin were killed on the spot, two others sustained serious injuries.

On being informed, Kuakhia police reached the spot and detained the truck driver. The injured were sent to a local hospital and later shifted to SCB medical college and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated. A case was registered in this connection and further investigation is underway. In Jeypore, two bikers were killed near Randapali village within Jeypore police limits late on Sunday night. The incident occurred when a car coming collided head-on with the bike. The injured bikers were rushed to the Jeypore district headquarters hospital but succumbed to their injuries. Further investigation is underway.

