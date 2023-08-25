Normal life hit as Jharkhand Mukti Morcha observes 24-hour Mayurbhanj bandh

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Protesting the alleged apathy of the Centre and the state government towards tribal communities, and neglect of their language, religion and economy, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) district unit observed a 24-hour bandh across Mayurbhanj district on Thursday.

As per the direction of the JMM state president Anjani Soren, workers of the party ensured a total bandh in the district with vehicular traffic coming to a standstill and government and non-government institutions, offices, petrol pumps, court, banks and business establishments remaining closed across the four sub-divisions.

State vice-president Dillip Das and senior leader Sibaji Moullick maintained that due to the apathetic attitude of both the Centre and the state government, people from tribal communities have been neglected for a long time.

“Despite the frequent demand both Centre and state governments do not recognise Mundari, Ho and Kudumali languages in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. The government wants to snatch the rights of the tribals and implement a Uniform Civil Code which will destroy the tradition, culture and religion of the tribals. The JMM will continue to protest it,” they said.

The party workers also said that the state government is setting up a Special Development Council (SDC) for the development and preservation of art, culture and religion of tribals but there are large-scale irregularities in funds. “Only a small amount has been spent for the preservation of tribal shrines and a huge sum misutilised,” they alleged.

“We demand funds for the preservation of tribal shrines (Jahiresthan) in each village in the district and check on the irregularity of funds by the government, “ the workers said. Mayurbhanj SP B Gangadhar said that the JMM workers blocked roads in Bangiriposi, Jharpokharia, Bisoi and Poda Astia for some time. Later they withdrew after police intervention. There was no untoward incident reported from any sub-division, the SP added.

BARIPADA: Protesting the alleged apathy of the Centre and the state government towards tribal communities, and neglect of their language, religion and economy, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) district unit observed a 24-hour bandh across Mayurbhanj district on Thursday. As per the direction of the JMM state president Anjani Soren, workers of the party ensured a total bandh in the district with vehicular traffic coming to a standstill and government and non-government institutions, offices, petrol pumps, court, banks and business establishments remaining closed across the four sub-divisions. State vice-president Dillip Das and senior leader Sibaji Moullick maintained that due to the apathetic attitude of both the Centre and the state government, people from tribal communities have been neglected for a long time.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Despite the frequent demand both Centre and state governments do not recognise Mundari, Ho and Kudumali languages in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. The government wants to snatch the rights of the tribals and implement a Uniform Civil Code which will destroy the tradition, culture and religion of the tribals. The JMM will continue to protest it,” they said. The party workers also said that the state government is setting up a Special Development Council (SDC) for the development and preservation of art, culture and religion of tribals but there are large-scale irregularities in funds. “Only a small amount has been spent for the preservation of tribal shrines and a huge sum misutilised,” they alleged. “We demand funds for the preservation of tribal shrines (Jahiresthan) in each village in the district and check on the irregularity of funds by the government, “ the workers said. Mayurbhanj SP B Gangadhar said that the JMM workers blocked roads in Bangiriposi, Jharpokharia, Bisoi and Poda Astia for some time. Later they withdrew after police intervention. There was no untoward incident reported from any sub-division, the SP added.