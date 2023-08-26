84 km of Khurda Road-Balangir railway line to be completed this year: ECoR

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has planned to complete 84 km of the Khurda Road-Balangir rail line project in the current fiscal. Of the 301-km rail line project, 142.5 km has already been completed, including 105.8 km from Khurda Road to Dasapalla and 36.6 km from Balangir to Khambeswarpali.

The 84-km line under construction is from Khambeswarapali to Purunakatak. ECoR general manager Manoj Sharma recently inspected the Purunapani-Sonepur railway section of the ongoing Khurda Road-Balangir rail line project and took stock of various ongoing works.

Sharma checked the quality of work and materials used in an important railway bridge under construction on Tel River, a tributary of river Mahanadi. Construction on the river is a challenge as the backwater of Mahanadi enters Tel often apart from its natural flow of water.

While inspecting the new station buildings at Purunapani and Sonepur, the ECoR general manager stressed on development of circulating areas, concourse, platform lightings, waiting rooms and toilets, which are much needed for the comfort of passengers. He also advised railway officials to coordinate with the state government for improving road connectivity for the benefit of rail users and emphasised on speedy completion of the rail line project.

The Khurda Road-Balangir rail line is a prioritised public-centric project, which is being monitored by apex authorities on a regular basis. The project will boost the economy of the region and foster socio-cultural connections between western and coastal Odisha.During the inspection, ECoR chief administrative officer (construction) P Sreenivas, Sambalpur DRM Vineet Singh and other senior officials were present.

