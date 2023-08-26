India should have an independent research fund: Springer Nature Group

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President (research) of Springer Nature Group Steven Inchcoombe emphasised on an independent research fund and urged India to constitute such a fund to boost scientific research and give strategic direction to the scientific community. Steven is here to attend the India Research Conclave on Saturday as part of the G20 summit.

“India’s performance in the space of research is excellent as the country is at No.3 behind China and the USA in terms of volume of research. So far 42 countries have set up research funds. But India is yet to have one. We have been suggesting it for long and hopefully, the government will consider it soon,” he told TNIE.

The group offered to help India foster its sciences and make research wider to see India as a powerhouse of innovation and knowledge. “We have collaborations with around 1400 universities and research institutions from India, the highest among all countries. The research here is diverse in nature. Once the fund is set up, it will help scientists and researchers take a leading role in addressing global challenges,” Steven said.

India’s primary research strength, he said, lies in engineering and technology and health and medicine. With India emerging as a hub of health tourism, there is a huge spectrum for research and innovation, he said. Steven said India’s successful third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 has caught global attention as it has been a great achievement. The lunar mission is a classic example of quality research outcomes, he added.

The Springer Nature Group is all set to launch the first research integrity survey in India.“India is at an important position in the research life cycle and it is important to understand the need for standards and practices to follow and enhance speed in research,” he said.

