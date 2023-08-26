MLA conspired against his own people: VK Pandian

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: 5T secretary VK Pandian, who started his three-day visit to Ganjam, on Friday revealed how Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was infuriated at an MLA of the district for acting against the interests of the people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing a public grievance meeting in Rangeilunda block under Gopalpur Assembly constituency, the 5T secretary said an elected representative had turned enemy of the people from his own district and did not want them to return home during the pandemic, in an oblique reference to former minister and expelled BJD MLA Pradeep Panigrahy.

He said, thousands of people were stuck at their places of work outside the state during the pandemic and could not return home. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took up the responsibility for their safe return after they sought help from the state government. The chief minister also decided that the state government would bear all the expenditure to bring back the people stranded in other states, he said.

However, the MLA called the chief minister over the phone and advised him against bringing back people saying the Covid situation may turn serious in Ganjam. “This MLA had told the chief minister to let us live first. Later, we will think of others. He conspired against his own people and cheated them in the name of service. He is now suffering for his past deeds,” he said.

Pandian said the chief minister was infuriated though he did not say anything to the MLA. “The chief minister asked us to serve people selflessly. People who get a chance to serve people selflessly should think of it as a blessing from God. One should not pretend to serve people for self-interest,” he added.

The 5T secretary said the MLA tried to create misinformation among people through social media and break their self-confidence. Health workers and Mission Shakti members were also worried because of the misinformation campaign by the MLA. The chief minister directly talks to health workers and Mission Shakti members following this, he said.

Subsequently, he said, Ganjam was praised across the country for the manner in which it tackled the Covid situation due to the blessings of Maa Tarini. Pandian said God has punished the MLA for acting selfishly during Covid-19. “Everybody should learn from this. Those who create problems in the service of people ultimately suffer,” he added.

The 5T secretary also went to Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district on a surprise visit in the evening. He visited the district headquarters hospital and interacted with the patients regarding the services being provided to them. While checking the attendance of doctors and staff, he directed the CDMO to improve cleanliness at the hospital.

Later, he visited the town police station. He checked whether the registrations were being done for Mo Sarkar calls and follow-up action was taken promptly on cases. Pandian randomly called four numbers from the register and enquired about the behaviour of the police, the professional handling of the case and if any illegal gratification had been demanded. All four respondents expressed satisfaction with the police station’s response to their grievances.

