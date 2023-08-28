Odisha: Death of two transgender persons shrouded in mystery

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The death of two transgenders in a road mishap on early Sunday morning was embroiled in a controversy after it was alleged that they were deliberately run over by a truck driver on NH-143 near Rajamunda bypass within Lahunipada police limits in Sundargarh district. The deceased were identified as Rath Kisan (23) and Raja Patra (18). The duo was known to the accused truck driver and they reportedly had a fierce quarrel on Saturday.

Sources said some transgenders including Kisan and Patra in small groups were collecting money from drivers of trucks plying on NH-143 in the wee hours of Sunday. Around 4 a.m., Kisan, Patra and another transgender Umashankar Naik were riding a two-wheeler when the accused truck driver reportedly chased them. Naik escaped by jumping from the bike while the other two were crushed to death on the spot.

However, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Bonai Swaraj Debata refuted the allegation and attributed the two deaths to a road accident. He said there was no evidence of the three transgenders riding the two-wheeler. Besides, no complaint was received about the truck driver chasing and killing the duo.

The SDPO said a case under section 304 (A) of the IPC has been registered and the truck driver involved in the mishap would be arrested soon. Sources said following the accident, the accused driver fled after abandoning the truck.

