Odisha government frames rules for new schemes to ensure better funding

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the next elections, the Odisha government has introduced a new guideline to formulate new schemes and programmes under both programme and administrative expenditure for better funding support. As per the new guideline, the departments will carry out a proper assessment of the project with regard to their specific contribution related to the environment, disaster resilience, sustainable development goals, and gender and child sensitivity before proposing new schemes or projects.

They will also have to focus on regional balance and indicate public benefits and outcomes of the schemes along with measurable milestones apart from the financial analysis on the internal rate of return and economic rate of return.

The Finance department has intimated all departments to ensure that environmental-related assessment is undertaken, wherever required and measures identified to mitigate adverse impact, if any before finalising a new scheme or programme. The new project must be secured against natural/man-made disasters like floods, cyclones, earthquakes and tsunamis. The departments will have to indicate and justify the contribution of the project towards disaster-resilient measures. All future projects must highlight the integration of the 17 broad sustainable development goals and the impact analysis be made clearly about how to address the particular sustainable development goal with the implementation of the projects.

Similarly, emphasis will be given to highlighting how the proposed scheme intends to reduce regional imbalance. The involvement of local elected representatives and communities in scheme implementation will also be prioritised. A Finance department official said, that no new scheme can be proposed without addressing issues related to land acquisition, diversion of forest land, rehabilitation and resettlement. The departments will also indicate whether the proposed project is women or child-centric and how it is addressing the issues. The schemes should also meet the objective of equity, economy, efficiency and effectiveness, he said.

The administrative departments have been asked to merge, restructure or drop existing schemes and sub-schemes that have become redundant or ineffective with the passage of time to enhance efficiency and improve the economy. “The duration of a scheme shall not be more than five years. Any scheme which the implementing department wants to continue beyond five years, it has to submit the appraisal memorandum in the fifth year, well before the pre-budget scrutiny for the next financial year,” the official added.

The Finance department has also appraised the departments about the delegation of powers for the new schemes/services. The Secretary of the administrative departments can approve projects worth around Rs 5 crore while the minister can approve projects up to Rs 100 crore. Similarly, the chief minister can approve projects up to Rs 250 crore and projects above Rs 250 crore will have to get the nod of the state cabinet.

New initiative

Departments will carry out proper assessment of the projects

Dept secretaries can sanction projects worth Rs 5 crore

Ministers can approve projects up to Rs 100 crore

CM can approve projects up to Rs 250 crore

Projects above Rs 250 crore to get cabinet nod

