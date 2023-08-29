Home States Odisha

Illegal quartz mining thrives in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

Continued digging up of forests and revenue land for illegal quartz mining has resulted in craters that end up becoming ponds and damage valuable trees.

Published: 29th August 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

A heap of quartz stone mined illegally in a forest area near Paktia village | Express

By Sukanta Sahu
Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Contrary to the claims of revenue, forest, mining and police department to have contained illegal mining in Mayurbhanj district, reports of illegal quartz stone mining in forest and revenue land of Sarashkana block under the nose of the district administration keep pouring in every now and then. 

Continued digging up of forests and revenue land for illegal quartz mining has resulted in craters that end up becoming ponds and damage valuable trees. Most stones are then carried by trucks outside the district by the mafia with help of middlemen. Use of JCB machines frequently also poses risk for both wild and pet animals as the craters remain open. But no effort has been made to check such illegal mining. 

It has been alleged that the officials of the department concerned are hand in glove with the mafia and receive bribe to support the illegal practice rampant in Dhakadihi, Milkudihi, Barudbeda, Pusidunguri, Uchhagaon-Sunamuhin and Paktia villages of the block and under Bangiriposi forest range. Sources said nearly six to seven trucks enter the forests every day to collect the stones from the villagers who get good money from the middlemen. 

BJP leader Suguda Murmu said the district administration and mining department have lost crores of revenue as no land was given on lease for mining. “It is because of the support of officials that the mafia carry out mining in the block rampantly,” he alleged. The mafia smuggle the stones through Jamsola check gate and Barudbeda on Jharkhand border. Owing to the complicity of officials, police personnel and middlemen, the stone-laden trucks cross the border without any hassles, he further alleged.  

An official of the mining department said their duty is limited to check the seized stone but they do not have the power to check illegal transportation of stone. Contacted, Baripada DFO Santosh Joshi said illegal quartz stone mining is carried out on forest and mostly revenue lands. “It will need the effort of revenue, forest, mining and police together to check the illegal practice.” Sarashkana tehsildar Manoj Kumar Karji said he had seized nearly 10 to 12 trucks within some months and handed the people involved  to local police to proceed further with the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Illegal quartz mining Odisha mining Mayurbhanj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp