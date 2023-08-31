VIMSAR TB lab to start operations from September

By Express News Service

SAMBLAPUR: A cutting-edge Bio Safety Level-3 (BSL-3) laboratory dedicated to tuberculosis diagnosis will be operational at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla by September. The laboratory is a Government of India initiative under the National Health Mission (NHM) and promises to revolutionise TB diagnosis in the region.

The BSL-3 laboratory, designed for Tuberculosis Liquid Culture, represents a significant leap in diagnostic capabilities. At present, samples are sent to Cuttack for liquid culture, leading to unnecessary delay in receiving the test reports. The operation of the laboratory at VIMSAR, would facilitate quicker identification of tuberculosis and timely treatment of the patient. Currently, a BSL-2 laboratory is already functional at the VIMSAR which was set up for RTPCR tests during the Covid-19 crisis in 2020.

Official sources revealed that VIMSAR staff will receive specialised training at Intermediate Reference Laboratory (IRL) or the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in Bhubaneswar to optimise the laboratory’s operations.

Chairman of the State Task Force of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) Dr Manoranjan Pattnaik, visited VIMSAR on Tuesday to assess the laboratory’s progress. He was accompanied by Dean and Principal of VIMSAR, Dr Jayashree Dora, professor Sunil Behera and other dignitaries. Dr. Pattnaik emphasised the importance of commencing laboratory operations by September.

VIMSAR’s tuberculosis coordinator Dr. Sanjeeb Mishra expressed optimism about the lab’s impact on Western Odisha’s healthcare landscape. Beyond patient diagnosis, the BSL-3 lab offers VIMSAR faculty a platform for research endeavours. “The facility’s advanced capabilities not only detect TB bacteria but also provide insights into bacterial characteristics within patient samples. These strides are expected to pave the way for more sophisticated diagnostic techniques and improved treatment methods,” he added.

Lab work in progress

VIMSAR nearing launch of advanced BSL-3 lab for tuberculosis diagnosis.

Lab, funded by Govt of India under NHM, set to start operations in September.

BSL-3 lab specifically designed for Tuberculosis Liquid Culture.

Institute already houses functional BSL-2 lab for Covid-19 RTPCR testing since 2020.

VIMSAR staff to undergo specialised training at Intermediate Reference Laboratory or Regional Medical Research Center in Bhubaneswar.

