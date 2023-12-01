Nabarangpur will be transformed in 3 yrs: Odisha CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the LAccMI scheme in the tribal-dominated Nabarangpur district further extending the government-run affordable bus service to remote areas of the state. Launching the scheme virtually, the chief minister said development of Nabarangpur district is a priority of the government and the area will be transformed during the next three years. Stating that several infrastructure development projects are going on in Nabarangpur district, Naveen said roads, bridges and drinking water projects are being implemented in the district.

The chief minister further informed that work on Maka (maize) Mission is also going on. The state government had launched the Mukhyamantri Maka Mission (MMM) which aims to boost maize production and productivity while enhancing the overall value chain of marketing in the region.

He said that schemes like LAccMI, Ama Bank and others have been launched keeping in view the demands and requirements of the people. The scheme was first launched in Malkangiri district in October. Naveen said the scheme will bring happiness and joy to every household in the district besides transforming the rural transport system.

Stating that all villages of the district have been included in the LAccMI yojana transit and transport system, the chief minister said this will be included in the LAccMI yojana transit and transport system. It will strengthen social relations in the villages and boost the local economy, he added.The chief minister said in the first phase 44 buses will connect all 44 panchayats with the 10 blocks in the district.

