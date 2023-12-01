Home States Odisha

Odia IAF officer becomes country’s 1st woman ADC

Daughter of Bhubaneswar-based Meneka Padhi and Manoranjan Padhi who retired as an IAF officer, Manisha hails from Berhampur.

Published: 01st December 2023

Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s Manisha Padhi, a 2015 batch IAF Squadron Leader, has been appointed as India’s first woman Aide-De-Camp (ADC). Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati appointed her as his ADC on Wednesday. Padhi, currently serving as a Squadron Leader in the IAF, hails from Berhampur. Governor Kambhampati shared a video of appointing the officer to the key post on his ‘X’ handle.

“Hearty congratulations to Sqn Leader Manisha Padhi for being appointed as Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to the Governor of Mizoram. Sqn Leader Manisha is India’s first Woman Indian Armed Forces officer to be appointed as Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to the Governor in the country. My best wishes to her and may she excel in the sector with the expertise she has earned over the years,” the Governor wrote.

He further added that Manisha Padhi’s appointment is not just a milestone but a testament to the power of women breaking gender norms and excelling in different fields.“Let’s celebrate this remarkable achievement and continue to champion women’s empowerment in every sphere,” the Governor further stated. An ADC is a personal assistant or secretary to a person of high rank, including head of state.

Daughter of Bhubaneswar-based Meneka Padhi and Manoranjan Padhi who retired as an IAF officer, Manisha hails from Berhampur. An alumnus of CV Raman College of Engineering, she served in three different postings at Air Force stations in Bidar, Pune, and Bhatinda before her appointment as the ADC.
“She always drew inspiration from her father as a child and wanted to join the IAF,” said Meneka.

