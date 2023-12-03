Home States Odisha

INCOIS wave rider buoy washes ashore in Gopalpur

The buoy, crucial for improved ocean state forecasts and vital for safe navigation and sea operations, was handed over to project scientist of CDA Rakesh Baral later on the day.

Published: 03rd December 2023

The buoy, tethered with a wire rope, had somehow snapped loose and drifted away. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A wave rider buoy, equipped with GPS and various weather-related instruments, was found ashore at the Gopalpur Military Station in Ganjam district on Saturday. Army authorities promptly recovered the buoy, later identified as belonging to the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India and currently operating at Gopalpur port by the Chilika Development Authority (CDA) under the Forest and Environment Ministry of the Odisha government.

The buoy, crucial for improved ocean state forecasts and vital for safe navigation and sea operations, was handed over to project scientist of CDA Rakesh Baral later on the day. Baral explained, “The buoy, stationed approximately 2 km offshore and at a depth of 20 km in front of Gopalpur port and Haripur creek, provides detailed information on waves, high tide, height, direction, etc., every 15 minutes.”

The buoy, tethered with a wire rope, had somehow snapped loose and drifted away. Although the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, high-speed winds or a potential collision with a boat are being considered to be the reasons of it drifting towards the coast. Fortunately, the buoy was recovered without damage. After thorough examination, it will be reinstalled at Gopalpur port within a fortnight, Baral stated. 

