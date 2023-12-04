Many takeaways from results: BJP after 3 state sweep

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The emphatic victory of the BJP in three states and impressive performance in Telangana in terms of increase in vote share has come as a morale booster for the party unit in Odisha ahead of the 2024 Assembly election.

Massive celebrations broke out at the party headquarters here on Sunday as the trends of a heartland sweep became clear with leaders and workers bursting crackers and distributing sweets. State BJP president Manmohan Samal said the victory of BJP in three states proved that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the undisputed leader of the country.

“People have reposed complete faith in him. They firmly believe that he only can bring prosperity to the country and uplift the poor. The voters have also rejected the anti-Sanatana and appeasement politics of the Congress,” he said.Struggling hard for the last three terms to defeat the BJD in the state, the saffron party, though, has plenty of takeaways from the polls, particularly in Telangana, sources confided.

“People are ready for a change of government as they have become tired with one party rule for a long time. There is a huge incumbency against the BJD government and people are disgusted with corruption. We have four months time before we go for the next election. There is enough time to plan out a solid strategy to take on the BJD machinery,” said state BJP vice-president Bhrugu Baxipatra.

Asserting that nothing is impossible in electoral politics, Baxipatra said that the belief that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after winning five consecutive elections has become invincible is a myth.“The BJD is winning election after election because the Opposition was disorganised and lacked fire to give a fight. The 2024 polls will be different,” he stated.

