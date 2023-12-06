Maoist posters trigger panic in Odisha's Boudh district

By Express News Service

BOUDH: Panic has gripped residents in remote areas of Boudh district as Maoist posters from the KKBN (Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh) division were found pasted across various locations on Tuesday. In the posters, the Maoists have urged villagers, particularly in Sagada police limits, to observe the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week, from December 2 to 9.

Sources said the Maoists organised meetings and paid tributes to fallen comrades in police encounters during this week. Notably, the posters also ask villagers to stop ganja cultivation, emphasising punitive measures against the cannabis mafia.

This isn’t the first instance of Maoist posters surfacing in the region. Last June, Khuntigora village witnessed a similar incident under Ghantapada police limits. In the previous month, Boudh SP Raj Prasad informed the media about a Maoist camp being dismantled in Rabaneswar forest after an exchange of fire with the police.However, the authorities have chosen to remain silent on the current Maoist poster campaign even as residents continue to live in fear.

