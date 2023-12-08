Restrict tests during nesting season: Odisha govt to DRDO

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has urged DRDO authorities to restrict missile testing off Odisha coast during the mass nesting period of Olive Ridley sea turtles that usually takes place during February-March.

Sources said discussions in this regard were held at the high power committee meeting chaired by chief secretary PK Jena here on Thursday where the annual plan for Olive Ridley mass nesting was also finalised.

The DRDO was requested not to carry out any missile testing during the mass nesting period as it could affect the breeding and nesting of the sea turtles. Besides, the defence organisation was urged to nominate a nodal officer for better coordination with the Forest department.The state government also asked collectors and SPs of coastal districts to cooperate with DFOs concerned for protection of Olive Ridley turtles.

As per the annual plan, the Home department will deploy seven sections of APR force for joint sea patrolling with forest staff during the sea turtle nesting season as per requisition of DFOs of Berhampur, Bhadrak, Puri and Rajnagar Mangrove Forest (Wildlife) divisions. The Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department will also join the Indian Coast Guard for sea patrolling along with the staff of Forest department.

The DFO of Berhampur will coordinate with the Ganjam collector for establishment of a Sea Turtle Research and Conservation Centre at Rushikulya river mouth in the district. Besides, the ‘Secure Fishing Mobile Application’ developed by Fisheries department will be widely publicised for use among the fishermen for detection of ‘No Fishing Zone’. A record 6.56 lakh turtles had laid eggs at Rushikulya rookery in Ganjam while a 5.12 lakh turtles turned up for mass nesting in Gahirmatha in 2022-23.

PCCF (Wildlife) and chief wildlife warden Susanta Nanda coordinated the meeting.

