OPGC ash pond collapses, inundates villages

JHARSUGUDA: In a troubling incident near Rengali, the Orissa Power Generation Corporation Ltd’s (OPGC) ash pond C in Ib Thermal Banharpali collapsed on Saturday morning leading to ash-laden water seeping into nearby Kantatikra and Saradhapalli villages in Kumharbandh Panchayat of Lakhanpur block in the district.

At around 8.15 am, the ash pond, measuring approximately 50 metre in length and 30 to 35 metre in depth, collapsed, sending ash water surging towards Sharadhapali.

Without any other option, the villagers evacuated the area, and took refuge atop nearby ash pond A while authorities, including the police and district administration, immediately intervened to clear off the area.

Villagers in the affected areas are apprehensive of damage to crops and the fishermen too are left worried due to the potential threat to the Hirakud reservoir that could affect the region’s fisheries. The collapse has affected farmlands, impacting 32 families and 41 farmers. They have demanded compensation and relocation by the OPGC. Besides they cited a previous instance of water leak which they alleged was ignored by OPGC. The officials however, denied any such instance.

The affected ash pond (C), spanning 110 to 120 acre, collects ash from units 1, 2, and residual ash from units 3 and 4, reportedly accumulating 4,600 to 7,000 cubic metre daily. Meanwhile, local administrative authorities are investigating the cause of the embankment’s collapse. Tehsildar S Kumhar assured that damage assessment will be done and compensation disbursed accordingly.

During a visit to the site, MP Suresh Pujari expressed grave concerns about the possible consequences for villages and agricultural lands if the ash pond remains unchecked. “A swift resolution is the need of the hour and a scrutiny into alleged irregularities in the ash pond tendering process must be taken up,” he asserted .

OPGC’s senior manager, HB Behera, confirmed a 20-foot crack in the ash pond, with ongoing repair work expected to take two to three days. The district collector is expected to visit the site on Sunday.

