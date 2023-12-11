Joy of ‘power’ for PVTG habitations in Odisha

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The eyes of Sukra Muduli light up as she explains how her granddaughters are doing well in their studies since their tiny house on Bonda Hills under the Khairput block of Malkangiri district got a power supply recently.

Her grandchildren can now not only study in the evening and get a better environment, but the other members of her family also have been experiencing the sweet joy of moving around in the native Podeiguda village without the lurking fear of wild animals hiding in the dark.

More than seven decades after India gained Independence, 81 villages of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Ganjam districts that come have finally been electrified.

These PVTG villages are under the ambit of TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), one of the four distribution companies that are a joint venture between the Odisha government and Tata Power.

Of the 139 registered PVTG habitations under Biju Gram Jyoti Yojana (BGJY), 81 have been electrified so far. While some of the villages have been connected to the grid, most in the hilly terrains have been supplied with solar power.

Sources said among the recently electrified 61 villages, 44 are located in Malkangiri, seven in Ganjam, four in Rayagada and six in Kandhamal. Earlier, 20 villages in Ganjam, Rayagada, and Kandhamal were illuminated.

“Earlier my village used to remain in darkness due to the absence of electricity. I could never have imagined such a transformation in my lifetime. It is truly heartwarming to witness my native lit up in the evening,” said Muduli.

Out of 75 PVTGs identified in the country, 13 are found in Odisha. They reside in 542 villages of 12 districts. Despite the challenges posed by the scattered and transient nature of PVTG habitations, TPSODL intensified efforts, prioritising electrification of the villages in southern Odisha.

The PVTGs, which were earlier paying power bills once a year due to inaccessibility, are now paying every month due to regular visits of collection staff. “They never default and we usually fulfil our March month target by collecting around Rs 1 lakh from each village,” said an official.

TPSODL CEO Amit Garg said access to electricity is a catalyst for positive change and socio-economic upliftment. “The support of the state government has been making this initiative a reality. Electrification will promote inclusive progress, fostering progress and development for PVTG communities,” he added. More than 10 lakh electricity connections have been provided by the company since 2020.

Spreading light

81 PVTG habitations electrified under BHJY

Among 61 recently electrified villages, 44 are in Malkangiri

The PVTGs are paying their bills on time

Discom meets its March target by collecting Rs 1 lakh from each village

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The eyes of Sukra Muduli light up as she explains how her granddaughters are doing well in their studies since their tiny house on Bonda Hills under the Khairput block of Malkangiri district got a power supply recently. Her grandchildren can now not only study in the evening and get a better environment, but the other members of her family also have been experiencing the sweet joy of moving around in the native Podeiguda village without the lurking fear of wild animals hiding in the dark. More than seven decades after India gained Independence, 81 villages of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Ganjam districts that come have finally been electrified.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); These PVTG villages are under the ambit of TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), one of the four distribution companies that are a joint venture between the Odisha government and Tata Power. Of the 139 registered PVTG habitations under Biju Gram Jyoti Yojana (BGJY), 81 have been electrified so far. While some of the villages have been connected to the grid, most in the hilly terrains have been supplied with solar power. Sources said among the recently electrified 61 villages, 44 are located in Malkangiri, seven in Ganjam, four in Rayagada and six in Kandhamal. Earlier, 20 villages in Ganjam, Rayagada, and Kandhamal were illuminated. “Earlier my village used to remain in darkness due to the absence of electricity. I could never have imagined such a transformation in my lifetime. It is truly heartwarming to witness my native lit up in the evening,” said Muduli. Out of 75 PVTGs identified in the country, 13 are found in Odisha. They reside in 542 villages of 12 districts. Despite the challenges posed by the scattered and transient nature of PVTG habitations, TPSODL intensified efforts, prioritising electrification of the villages in southern Odisha. The PVTGs, which were earlier paying power bills once a year due to inaccessibility, are now paying every month due to regular visits of collection staff. “They never default and we usually fulfil our March month target by collecting around Rs 1 lakh from each village,” said an official. TPSODL CEO Amit Garg said access to electricity is a catalyst for positive change and socio-economic upliftment. “The support of the state government has been making this initiative a reality. Electrification will promote inclusive progress, fostering progress and development for PVTG communities,” he added. More than 10 lakh electricity connections have been provided by the company since 2020. Spreading light 81 PVTG habitations electrified under BHJY Among 61 recently electrified villages, 44 are in Malkangiri The PVTGs are paying their bills on time Discom meets its March target by collecting Rs 1 lakh from each village Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp