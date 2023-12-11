Two minors step into electric trap laid by poachers, die in Sonepur

By Express News Service

SONEPUR: In a tragic incident, two minors were electrocuted to death while another man sustained critical injuries after they accidentally came in contact with an electric trap laid for poaching wild boars in Sonepur district.

The incident took place on Saturday in a forest near Singhapali village within Ulunda police limits in the district. While the injured has been identified as Nabeen Dungdung (45), the two deceased minors are his son Jeet Dungdung (14) and nephew Ramesh Boda (14) of village Hatlimunda within the same police limits.

According to reports, Nabeen along with his son and nephew had gone to the paddy field late on Saturday evening to look for one of their missing goats. However, as they did not return till late at night, nearby villagers went around searching for them and found them unconscious.

Though they rushed all three to the Ulunda community health centre, the two minors succumbed there. However, Nabeen survived with injuries and his condition is stated to be stable at present. According to Nabeen, the two boys accidentally stepped on the electric trap and when he went to save them he also came in contact with the power supply. A pall of gloom has descended on the village following the death of the two boys.

On the other hand, the villagers have alleged that many such incidents have taken place in the past where innocent people and animals have died after falling into electric traps laid by poachers from nearby villagers. “Steps must be taken by the authorities concerned so that such instances do not recur,” they demanded.

IIC of Ulunda police station Panchanan Nayak said, “A case has been registered under sections 304 and 379 of the IPC besides section 135 of the Electricity Act. Our investigation is underway to identify the poachers who had laid the trap.”

