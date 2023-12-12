Rare Ghol fish fetches Rs 19.50 lakh in Odisha

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Local fishermen aboard the Parbati trawler experienced a windfall on Monday as they caught a significant haul of rare Ghol fishes, locally known as Telia. The catch, weighing 315 kg, fetched an astonishing `19.50 lakh, marking it as one of the costliest catches in Paradip.

The catch consisted of 17 Ghol fishes, including 10 large ones. Bagula Mallick, a Paradip-based businessman, purchased the rare fishes. It is learnt, Mallick would sell the fishes to a Mumbai-based dealers at a much higher price.

Ghol, scientifically known as Protonibea diacanthus, is one of the most exotic and expensive fish species native to the Indo-Pacific region. The heart of the fish, often referred to as ‘Sea Gold,’ is believed to possess medicinal properties, making it a crucial ingredient in various medicines. Highly prized in East Asia for its medicinal attributes, the Ghol fish, also known as the black-spotted croaker, is recognised for its nutritional benefits.

