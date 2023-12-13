Odisha: Large-scale fodder plantation to be taken up in 84 ranges to tackle man-animal conflict

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has identified 84 ranges where a large-scale fodder plantation programme will be taken up to restrict elephant movement in forests and protect them from conflict, said principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and head of forest force (HoFF) Debidutta Biswal on Tuesday.

Addressing the 12th Foundation Day event of Save Elephant Foundation Trust here, Biswal said, “Around 25 different kinds of fodder plant species including bamboo and palm trees will be planted in these ranges to restrict elephant movement within the forests. Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda appreciated the works being carried out by the Forest Department in forest and wildlife management.

Founder of the Trust and member Lokayukta Debabrata Swain, former DGP in-charge BK Sharma also spoke on preventing wildlife crimes during the event. Former NTCA member secretary Anup Nayak, retired IFS officer and trustee Jitasatru Mohanty, wildlife scientist Bivash Pandav, former PCCF Bijay Ketan Patnaik and others were present.

On the day, Panamani Hembram from Mayurbhanj was conferred with the best Gaja Sathi Award for 2023 while Dasarathi Srichandan honourned with the best Hati Sathi Award 2023. Five forest field staff were also felicitated.

