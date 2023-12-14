Home States Odisha

Economically disadvantaged schoolgirls made to walk 6 km to take math test in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

A video of the students walking towards the school has been circulating across social media platforms.

Published: 14th December 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Depression woman, Unemployment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Ninety girl students from Class IV to Class VI of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Bhaliadiha village, Mayurbhanj district, voiced their resentment with the mismanagement of the Education department for compelling them to walk over six kilometres to Upendra Nath Ghose Government High School to appear for a mathematics test. A video of the students walking towards the school has been circulating across social media platforms.

Students of Kasturba Gandhi
Balika Vidyalaya walking to
the exam centre

The students alleged that since no provision had been made for them to reach the UNG Government High School to appear for a panchayat-level exam in maths, the headmaster and teachers insisted they walk. “We are tired and unhappy because for all of us the test centre is far and we were made to walk to the centre. By the time we reached the school, we felt exhausted,” said the students, calling on school authorities and the district education department to consider the difficulties faced by the young students in reaching a school situated far away.

It is noteworthy to mention that the students also took a return walk to their school after the exams. The panchayat-level exams are conducted by the School and Mass Education department. While the department had assigned an agency to conduct mathematics tests in Odisha, no arrangements were made for students’ transportation to their respective test centres neither by the government nor by the agency

Headmistress Bishnupriya Jena revealed that students who could afford it arranged their own transport, leaving economically disadvantaged students to cover the substantial distance on foot. Additional block education officer (ABEO), Palu Hansdah, assured to investigate the matter once it was brought to his attention.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Girl students Odisha Mathematics test Mayurbhanj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp