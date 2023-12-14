Odisha: HSC exams from February 20, no second sittings this time

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Examination (BSE) Odisha on Wednesday announced the timetable for the annual High School Certificate (HSC), Madhyama and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) Examinations-2024, scheduled to be conducted simultaneously from February 20 to March 4.

Keeping in view a possible heatwave, all the exams will be conducted in the first sitting from 9 am to 11.30am. As per the time table, while the examination for first language Odia will be conducted on February 20, second language English will be on February 23. Students will appear the mathematics paper on February 26, third language Hindi/Sanskrit on February 28, general science on March 2 and social science on March 4.

The vocational practical examinations will be conducted in the respective schools under the direct supervision of OSEPA between January 15 and 31.Briefing mediapersons, BSE president Ramasish Hazra said, while 5,51,611 students have filled up forms for appearing the annual HSC examination at 2,991 examination centres, as many as 3037 students have registered to appear the Madhyma examinations at 107 centres set up across the state. Similarly, 7,831 candidates have filled up forms for appearing SOSC examinations at 55 centres.

Around 1,500 examination centres have already been brought under CCTV surveillance and efforts are on to install cameras in the rest, Hazra said adding the Board has already set up a control room to monitor the exams at sensitive centres through web telecast.

“The Board is giving one more chance for correction of candidates’ data and photographs. The head of the institutions shall submit original documents for verification at BSE head office in Cuttack from December 14 to 21 for correction,” said Hazra.Evaluation of subjective answer books will start from March 15 and may continue for a minimum of 12 days, he said.

HSC exam timeline

February 20-March 4

Exams in first sitting from 9 am to11 am

5,51,611 students to appear

2,991 centres

Evaluation from March 15

