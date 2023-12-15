Odisha: Maoist posters opposing mining surface

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Panic struck Kashipur residents in the Rayagada district as Maoist banners and posters opposing bauxite mining projects emerged in Mandibishi village under Kashipur police limits on Thursday.

The emergence of the posters comes in the backdrop of a pallisabha organised for bauxite mining in Sijimali by Vedanta in over 10 villages of Kashipur four days back, wherein the locals welcomed the mining companies.

The CPI-Maoist Baghuna Divisional Committee pasted three posters, urging locals to protest police action, condemn political leaders, and hold company brokers accountable. The banners highlighted concerns over the impact of mining operations at Sijimali, Manjigamali, and Kutumali, with promises of job creation while threatening the potential displacement of over 3,000 people across 200 villages.

“Millions of people and livestock depending on the river will be affected due to pollution caused by the mining companies. There will be massive crop loss due to pollution,” the posters read. No police officials were available for comment.

