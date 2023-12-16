Kashmir native masquerading as army doctor and PMO officer arrested in Odisha

Asish Mehta By

BHUBANESWAR: A 37-year-old Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) native who impersonated an Army doctor was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch for alleged anti-national activities and terror links from Jajpur district on Saturday.

The accused, Sayed Ishaan Bukhari, faces allegations of engaging in anti-national activities and is suspected of having connections with Pakistani nationals, according to officials. A native of Handwara in Kupwara district, he was in contact with suspicious persons in Kerala.

Preliminary investigation revealed Bukhari used to impersonate an Army doctor, neurosurgeon and even a senior officer at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). He also used to fake his identity as an associate of officers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"A detailed probe has been launched to ascertain whether Bukhari has links with Pakistan's ISI," inspector general of STF JN Pankaj told media persons here.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF conducted a raid at Bukhari's rented accommodation in Neulpur earlier in the day. Forged medical degree certificates from Cornell University in the US, Canadian Health Services Institute, Christian Medical College in Vellore and others were found in his possession.

Incriminating materials including more than 100 documents were seized during the search. Blank signed documents, affidavits and bonds, several IDs and ATM cards, blank cheques, Aadhaar cards and visiting cards were also seized from Bukhari’s rented premises.

The STF revealed that the accused married six to seven women from various regions, including Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. He was also active on various websites and apps and in relationships with many girls by impersonating a doctor with international degrees.

Bukhari is wanted by J&K Police in connection with a case related to cheating and forgery and a non-bailable warrant is pending against him.

A case has been registered under sections 419,420,465,467,468,471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

