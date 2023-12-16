Home States Odisha

Odisha: Docs booked for patient’s death in Community Health Centre

Following his death, Nath’s family alleged that he died due to negligence by the doctors. CHC superintendent Prasanna Panda refuted the allegations.

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Friday registered a criminal case against three doctors of Kujang Community Health Centre (CHC) for their alleged negligence in treating a patient which reportedly led to his death.

The deceased is 57-year-old Fakir Nath of Jagannathpur in Kujang. Nath complained of chest pain on Thursday night after which his family took him to Kujang CHC.

During treatment, one of the AYUSH doctors examined his health condition and prescribed medicines for gastric issues. When Nath’s condition did not improve, another doctor administered him an injection.

Soon after, his condition worsened. The MBBS doctor was allegedly away all this while. When he arrived an hour later, he checked Nath’s prescriptions and referred him to SCB Medical College and hospital in Cuttack. But Nath succumbed.

Following his death, Nath’s family alleged that he died due to negligence by the doctors.CHC superintendent Prasanna Panda refuted the allegations. Kujang IIC Rasmiranjan Das said police have registered a case under sections 304A and 34 of the IPC.

