NH expansion: INTUC warns of stir

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Expressing concern over the inordinate delay in the completion of the NH-55 expansion work linking Manguli to Sambalpur, the State Unit of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) has threatened agitation after January 30, 2024.

During a press conference at Nalco Nagar here on Sunday, the state president Ramachandra Khuntia also presented nine other demands to be fulfilled by the state government and Nalco authorities, failing which they would block NH-55, hold demonstrations, and other protests in the district.

The demands included all contractual workers in State and Central government to be paid minimum wages of Rs 26,000 per month. Besides, the workers in Nalco should get free medical treatment and an additional Rs 10 lakh health insurance, he further demanded.

Stating that an eye hospital was inaugurated five years ago, he noted that the hospital is yet to become operational. Khuntia also highlighted the demand to fill up vacancies in Nalco, and prioritising local youths in contractual works instead of outsiders.

Besides, Khuntia expressed displeasure over the status of Talcher Medical College which is inoperational yet and demanded that it should be made functional immediately. The INTUC leader warned that if these demands are not met by January 30, the members will take to the streets.

