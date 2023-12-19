Wife of Kashmiri man arrested for impersonating PMO official terminated from job

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The authorities of a private school on Monday terminated Sainaz Parween from the job after her husband Sayed Ishaan Bukhari was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the CID, Crime Branch for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities. Sainaz has been teaching at St Xavier’s School at Chandikhole in Jajpur district for the past couple of years.

A local resident of Neulpur, Sainaz, a divorcee with a six-year-old daughter from her first husband, had married Bukhari after both of them met on social media and reportedly fell in love with each other. Bukhari was staying with Sainaz in Neulpur in a rented house from where he was arrested by the STF on December 15 night.

The school authorities refused to issue any statement with regard to the termination of Sainaz from the job. Locals said though he was residing in the Muslim Basti, he never mingled with anyone and always stayed indoors.

“We heard he was a doctor by profession and working in the Indian Army posted out of the state. He never stayed here for long rather visited the place at intervals. We were not aware that he was from Kashmir till the STF team came to our village and arrested him,” said Md Mustak, a resident of Neulpur.

