Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik presented first ticket for Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday was presented the first ticket of the Ultimate Kho Kho League Season 2, set to commence on December 24 at JN Indoor Stadium, Cuttack. Host and defending champions Odisha Juggernauts will take on Rajasthan Warriors in the maiden match. The chief minister said on the occasion, “Promotion of traditional Indian sport Kho Kho is crucial for us and Ultimate Kho Kho League provides an opportunity for masses to enjoy the thrill of the unique game. I wish the teams the best and a memorable experience in Odisha.”

CEO and league commissioner of Ultimate Kho Kho Tenzing Niyogi said, “It is a privilege to meet Naveen Patnaik, and we are delighted to present him the first ticket for the second edition of Ultimate Kho Kho. Odisha has emerged as the vibrant nucleus of sports in India, proudly hosting a series of prestigious events in recent years. His vision has laid the foundation for a sporting legacy that continues to inspire and captivate us. As we begin the second chapter of Ultimate Kho Kho, the excitement is extremely high, especially as we host this edition in Odisha.”

The Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 will feature India’s top 145 players, including 33 young talents aged between 16 and 18. Defending champions Odisha Juggernauts, Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis Rajasthan Warriors, and Telugu Yoddhas, are the six franchises that will fight for the coveted crown in the upcoming season.

