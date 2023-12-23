Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik presented first ticket for Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2

The Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 will feature India’s top 145 players, including 33 young talents aged between 16 and 18.

Published: 23rd December 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Ultimate KHo kho

CEO of Ultimate Kho Kho League Tenzing Niyogi presenting the first ticket of season 2 to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday was presented the first ticket of the Ultimate Kho Kho League Season 2, set to commence on December 24 at JN Indoor Stadium, Cuttack. Host and defending champions Odisha Juggernauts will take on Rajasthan Warriors in the maiden match. The chief minister said on the occasion, “Promotion of traditional Indian sport Kho Kho is crucial for us and Ultimate Kho Kho League provides an opportunity for masses to enjoy the thrill of the unique game. I wish the teams the best and a memorable experience in Odisha.”

CEO and league commissioner of Ultimate Kho Kho Tenzing Niyogi said, “It is a privilege to meet Naveen Patnaik, and we are delighted to present him  the first ticket for the second edition of Ultimate Kho Kho. Odisha has emerged as the vibrant nucleus of sports in India, proudly hosting a series of prestigious events in recent years. His vision has laid the foundation for a sporting legacy that continues to inspire and captivate us. As we begin the second chapter of Ultimate Kho Kho, the excitement is extremely high, especially as we host this edition in Odisha.”

The Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 will feature India’s top 145 players, including 33 young talents aged between 16 and 18. Defending champions Odisha Juggernauts, Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis Rajasthan Warriors, and Telugu Yoddhas, are the six franchises that will fight for the coveted crown in the upcoming season.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kho Kho League Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp