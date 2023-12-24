Odisha reports new Covid case after 20 days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid global concern over new Covid sub-variant JN1, Odisha reported one positive case after a gap of 20 days on Saturday. Health department sources said, the last positive case was reported on December 3 and the state had zero active cases by December 10. The new case was detected among over 250 samples sent for tests in the last 24 hours. The health condition of the patient, who is in home isolation and undergoing treatment, is stated to be normal.

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said the sample would be sent for genome sequencing to ascertain the presence of the JN1 variant in the state. “The sample can be sequenced if its CT value is less than 25. So far, no case of the new variant has been detected in Odisha,” he said. Meanwhile, the Health and Family Welfare Department has asked districts to step up testing and surveillance given the rising Covid cases in other states. At present, the state is conducting around 250 to 300 tests a day.

Dr Mishra said there is no evidence of increased severity in the case of JN1 and those who have been affected are mostly elderly or people with comorbidities. “Symptoms are also similar and most of the people detected with it have recovered in home isolation. Here people are reluctant to take COVID tests. We are keeping a tab on the situation and taking steps as per Central guidelines. People should not panic, but must be vigilant,” he added.

Health experts, however, said since the infection usually peaks whenever any new variant is reported, the state government must initiate measures to detect Covid cases, if there are any and conduct genome sequencing of every positive sample to find out the variant. The december-January period is considered as the winter festive season when congregations are witnessed for celebrations. People should mask up while going to crowded places and follow appropriate COVID protocols as there is the possibility of catching infection, they warned.

It’s back

The last positive case in the state was reported on December 3

State had zero active cases by December 10

The new case was detected among over samples tested in last 24 hours

