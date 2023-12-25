Six armed poachers, timber mafia held by forest officials at Similipal National Park

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a significant breakthrough, forest officials at Similipal National Park apprehended four armed poachers and two members of the timber mafia in separate locations on Saturday night. On Sunday, three separate cases were registered within the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) South Wildlife Division. The arrested armed poachers, identified as Jagabandhu Singh (60) of Kadamada village and Babu alias Badu Murmu (25) of Angarpada Labani Sahi, under Bugdha GP within Udala police limits were found in possession of two loaded country-made guns and an iron rod for loading the guns.

Two other persons managed to evade capture during patrolling by the Tiger Protection Force of Jenabil Wildlife Range. Deputy director of STR, South Wildlife Division Samrat Gowda said items, including 40 grams of gunpowder, a 141 cm iron rod, a billhook, and two matchboxes have been seized. A case under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 has been initiated, and an investigation is on, he added.

Furthermore, a joint task force in the STR South Wildlife Division arrested two armed poachers, Suresh Tudu (50) and Bajun Kisku alias Pacha Kisku (40), from Manikpur village. The duo was apprehended in Dukura Range, and a loaded country-made gun, an iron rod, a billhook, 50 gram of gunpowder, 40 gram of sulphur, and 70 iron balls were confiscated. Two additional country-made guns and iron rods were seized from a hideout based on the accused’s statements.

In a separate incident, forest personnel captured two smugglers engaged in the illegal felling of Kasi trees in compartment no-4 under Champaghar beat of Pithabata North Wildlife Range. The accused, hailing from Jogendradaspur village near Lulung, were arrested and remanded to judicial custody for various violations under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. Seized materials included five hand-sawn planks and a handsaw. A case has been registered in Pithabata North WL.

