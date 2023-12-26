77 per cent box drains over in Cuttack, high court told

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has adjourned the PIL seeking intervention against delay in completion of the box drain project in Cuttack city to January 11, 2024 after the amicus curiae in the case submitted a report indicating 77 per cent of the construction work has been completed.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman fixed the date for further monitoring of the progress of work after taking on record amicus curiae NK Mohanty’s report.

A 3.5 km (3,500 mtr) box drain was planned under the ongoing Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded Odisha Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project (OISIP) in the city.

The state-of-the-art sewerage and drainage project is aimed to facilitate communication over the main storm water channel (MSWC)-1 from Buxi Bazar to Matrubhawan through Pattapole. Once completed, it is expected to ease traffic congestion, and prevent stench emanating from the open drain.

The PIL filed by Debasis Rout, a resident of Deula Sahi area of the city, pointed out that the work on the project started in 2021 was initially targeted to be completed by December 2022. The deadline was extended to July 2023, but is yet to be completed. In the process, the OISIP project which included rejuvenation or reconstruction of 21.125 km of existing two main storm water channels (MSWCs) along with six sub-drains was being delayed, the petition also alleged.

In his report, the amicus curiae said 1,987 mtr of the box drain has been constructed, while the rest 603 mtr is targeted to be completed by March 31, 2024. The box drain was initially planned on the 3,500 mtr stretch of MSWC from Buxi Bazar to Matrubhawan through Pattapole and Bajrakabati.

But the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) has now decided to construct the drain on a reduced 2,590 mtr stretch while leaving 910 mtr stretch of the MSWC open from Chhatra Bazar to Matrubhawan as it is not practically possible to have the box drain on that stretch.

There are buildings standing on both the sides of the stretch of MSWC and they will be damaged if construction of box drain is undertaken. Hence, WATCO has planned to have just closed drains on the 910 metres stretch, the report added.



