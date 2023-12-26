Nandankanan zoo greets visitors with wallabies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Adding another species to the list of exotic animals, the Nandankan Zoological Park (NZP) here has brought a pair of wallabies, a small/middle-sized macropod, native to Australia and New Guinea, after a gap of over three and half decades.

Along with the wallabies, the zoo also brought a pair of Livingstone’s Turacos. The new guests were welcomed to the zoo on Saturday and have been planned to be released to the enclosures for visitors’ viewing from December 29.

The zoo earlier had wallabies way back in 1987-88. However, the NZP authorities had not been successful in bringing a new pair of the mammal species to the zoological park thereafter, said an official.

“The wallabies were brought with the help of an individual donor from Hyderabad. The donor also helped in getting the Livingstone’s Turacos for the zoo,” the zoo official said.

Livingstone’s Turaco is a bird species found in dense woodlands, and mostly distributed through the subtropical lowlands of southeastern Africa.

The new pair has increased the number of Livingstone’s Turacos in the zoo to three.

Zoo records 60K footfall, to remain open on New Year

Bhubaneswar: Christmas fever gripped Capital city with Nandankanan Zoo receiving close to 60,000 visitors in the last two days. Zoo officials said, they have also decided to keep the zoo open for visitors on the New Year day on January 1. The zoo will remain closed for visitors on January 2.

