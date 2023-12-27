OPGC to float tender for Ib thermal power plant expansion

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After obtaining terms of reference (ToR) from the expert appraisal committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for environmental clearance, the state-run Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) is set to float a tender for stage-III expansion of the Ib Thermal Power Station (ITPS) at Banharpalli in Jharsuguda district.

With the acquisition of 49 per cent stake in OPGC from the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation, the state government has given in-principle approval for setting up another two coal-based supercritical units of 660 MW each at IB Valley. The project approval committee of the government has estimated that the fifth and sixth units will cost about Rs 12,717 crore.

Meanwhile, OPGC has also received in-principle approval from the Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited (GRIDCO), the bulk power supplier to the state, for the purchase of the entire power to be generated from the two new units. Currently, the bulk power trading utility of the state is buying the total power generated from the existing four units of OPGC (first two units of 210 MW each and the third and fourth units of 660 MW each).

“OPGC has engaged Hyderabad-based VIMTA Lab for environment impact assessment study and providing necessary assistance to comply with the ToR for final environment clearance,” sources said.

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has been engaged as a consultant for pre-EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) activities including preparation of documents and evaluation of tenders. “A tentative timeline for execution of the project has been drawn up. The tender will be floated in March 2024 and the EPC contract will be awarded in August. The notice to proceed letter will be issued to the successful bidders in September 2024,” the sources added.

It has been targeted to complete the project by the end of 2028 and the two units will be synchronised with the grid in March 2029. With an existing generating capacity of 1,740 MW, post expansion the capacity of ITPS will go up to 3,060 MW. With captive coal blocks at Manoharpur, OPGC has assured long-term fuel linkage. The project will be funded through equity from internal accrual and debt from the market.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: After obtaining terms of reference (ToR) from the expert appraisal committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for environmental clearance, the state-run Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) is set to float a tender for stage-III expansion of the Ib Thermal Power Station (ITPS) at Banharpalli in Jharsuguda district. With the acquisition of 49 per cent stake in OPGC from the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation, the state government has given in-principle approval for setting up another two coal-based supercritical units of 660 MW each at IB Valley. The project approval committee of the government has estimated that the fifth and sixth units will cost about Rs 12,717 crore. Meanwhile, OPGC has also received in-principle approval from the Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited (GRIDCO), the bulk power supplier to the state, for the purchase of the entire power to be generated from the two new units. Currently, the bulk power trading utility of the state is buying the total power generated from the existing four units of OPGC (first two units of 210 MW each and the third and fourth units of 660 MW each).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “OPGC has engaged Hyderabad-based VIMTA Lab for environment impact assessment study and providing necessary assistance to comply with the ToR for final environment clearance,” sources said. The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has been engaged as a consultant for pre-EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) activities including preparation of documents and evaluation of tenders. “A tentative timeline for execution of the project has been drawn up. The tender will be floated in March 2024 and the EPC contract will be awarded in August. The notice to proceed letter will be issued to the successful bidders in September 2024,” the sources added. It has been targeted to complete the project by the end of 2028 and the two units will be synchronised with the grid in March 2029. With an existing generating capacity of 1,740 MW, post expansion the capacity of ITPS will go up to 3,060 MW. With captive coal blocks at Manoharpur, OPGC has assured long-term fuel linkage. The project will be funded through equity from internal accrual and debt from the market. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp