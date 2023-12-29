PDMC falters in Odisha with low farmer participation

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Identified as one with low penetration of micro-irrigation technology and low irrigation coverage, Odisha has not received any Central assistance under the per drop more crop (PDMC) component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) for three consecutive financial years from 2021-22.

With only three months of the current financial year left, the annual action plan for 2023-24 has not been implemented as only 58 farmer beneficiaries from across the state have registered to avail of the scheme’s benefit to take up micro-irrigation.

“Not a single farmer beneficiary of 11 districts has registered their name in the state government portal Go-SUGAM till December 26, 2023, for installation of a minor irrigation system of their choice. One beneficiary in each of seven districts has registered under the annual action plan,” sources in the Agriculture Department said. This is despite district-wise targets being fixed and senior officers of the department authorised to issue work orders to registered beneficiaries, the sources said.

Districts like Balangir, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Koraput, Nayagarh, Nuapada and Sonepur do not have even a single beneficiary. Only one each from Balasore, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts have registered their names.

Financial assistance in the shape of a subsidy is given to registered farmers under PDMC for the implementation of micro irrigation of their choice, either drip or sprinkler irrigation. Since the project cost varies, small and marginal farmers are eligible for a 55 per cent subsidy of the project cost while it was 45 per cent for other farmers. The maximum area of irrigation was limited to five hectares.

The subsidy amount payable to the beneficiary is shared in the ratio of 60:40 between the Central and state governments. Since the implementation of PMKSY in 2015-16, the state has been able to bring about 97,000 hectares under the PDMC component of micro irrigation.

While sources in the department said the state government has received Rs 231 crore under PDMC from 2015-16 to 2021-22, the PMKSY dashboard showed that no fund from the Centre has been released to the state from 2021-22 to 2023-24.

CURRENT SCENARIO

Balangir, Bhadrak, Deogarh and Jharsuguda among 11 districts do not have even a single beneficiary

One beneficiary each from 7 districts including Balasore, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Gajapati, has registered their names

Small and marginal farmers were eligible for a 55 pc subsidy of the project cost while it was 45 pc for other farmers

The subsidy amount payable to the beneficiary is shared in the ratio of 60:40 between Central and state governments

After the implementation of PMKSY in 2015-16, the state has brought 97,000 ha under PDMC

