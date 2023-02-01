Five arrested for Paradip port coal theft

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Paradip Lock police on Monday arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in coal theft that took place at Paradip port recently. Around 31 tonne of coal, a truck, one loader and a motor bike was further seized from their possession.

Sources said the theft had taken place on January 26 from a prohibited area on Paradip port premises. After police began investigation, it arrested the truck driver Sarbeswar Sethy belonging from Kendrapara the same day.

During interrogation, Sethy revealed the names of his accomplices. He further disclosed that employees of different stevedoring agencies were also involved in the racket. The five were produced in court on Monday. Paradip Lock IIC Bhabaghari Rout said, “More than ten people are involved in the coal theft,” he said.

PARADIP: Paradip Lock police on Monday arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in coal theft that took place at Paradip port recently. Around 31 tonne of coal, a truck, one loader and a motor bike was further seized from their possession. Sources said the theft had taken place on January 26 from a prohibited area on Paradip port premises. After police began investigation, it arrested the truck driver Sarbeswar Sethy belonging from Kendrapara the same day. During interrogation, Sethy revealed the names of his accomplices. He further disclosed that employees of different stevedoring agencies were also involved in the racket. The five were produced in court on Monday. Paradip Lock IIC Bhabaghari Rout said, “More than ten people are involved in the coal theft,” he said.