Naba Das death: CB grills accused ASI’s kin, picks up brother

Sources said the CB officials stayed in Jaleswarkhandi for around three hours and before leaving, they picked up Satya and took him to an undisclosed location.

BERHAMPUR:  As part of its investigation into the killing of minister Naba Kishore Das, a team of the Crime Branch (CB) quizzed the family members of accused assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police Gopal Das before whisking away his brother to an unknown location on Tuesday.

The four-member CB team led by DSP Sisir Mishra reached Berhampur in the morning. Accompanied by a local lady DSP, the team reached the accused ASI’s house at Jaleswarkhandi on the outskirts of Berhampur. The CB officials interrogated Gopal’s family members including wife and children besides his elder brother Satya Das. 

Addressing mediapersons, DSP Mishra said the investigation is now at its preliminary stage and refused to share any details. Sources said the CB officials stayed in Jaleswarkhandi for around three hours and before leaving, they picked up Satya and took him to an undisclosed location.

Satya, a former tax collector in Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), retired from service last year. He reportedly opened a hotel in Brajarajnagar where Gopal used to visit frequently. On the day of the minister’s killing, the hotel was found closed. On being asked about the hotel, Satya’s family members remained tight-lipped on the issue.

Official sources said the CB team will stay in Berhampur for some days and will quiz the accused ASI’s relatives and residents of Jaleswarkhandi. Gopal’s friends and acquaintances besides the doctor who treated him for psychological issues will also be brought under the purview of the probe.
Minister Das was shot dead by Gopal in full public glare at Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda district on Sunday.
 

