Home States Odisha

Odisha: Man hed for raping minor girl

She was playing on the road with her friends when Behera persuaded her into accompanying him to a local shop on the pretext of treating her with noodles. 

Published: 01st February 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  A 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a minor girl. The accused Anjan Behera belongs from Paradip’s Trilochanpur village. Sources said the minor hailing from Jhimani within Paradip Model police limits had gone to her uncle’s house in Trilochanpur village on Sunday to attend a marriage ceremony there. She was playing on the road with her friends when Behera persuaded her into accompanying him to a local shop on the pretext of treating her with noodles. 

When the victim agreed, Behera, instead of taking her to the shop, forcibly took her to an isolated place near the village where he allegedly raped her by stuffing a cloth in her mouth. After that, he fled the area.
The victim later narrated the incident to her parents following which her father lodged a complaint with Abhyachandpur police.

IIC Rajkishore Behera said, “A case under sections 376 AB, 294 and 323 of the IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered against the accused and he was produced in court on Monday.” ENS
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape Minor Trilochanpur village
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp