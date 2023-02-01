Odisha: Man hed for raping minor girl

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a minor girl. The accused Anjan Behera belongs from Paradip’s Trilochanpur village. Sources said the minor hailing from Jhimani within Paradip Model police limits had gone to her uncle’s house in Trilochanpur village on Sunday to attend a marriage ceremony there. She was playing on the road with her friends when Behera persuaded her into accompanying him to a local shop on the pretext of treating her with noodles.

When the victim agreed, Behera, instead of taking her to the shop, forcibly took her to an isolated place near the village where he allegedly raped her by stuffing a cloth in her mouth. After that, he fled the area.

The victim later narrated the incident to her parents following which her father lodged a complaint with Abhyachandpur police.

IIC Rajkishore Behera said, “A case under sections 376 AB, 294 and 323 of the IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered against the accused and he was produced in court on Monday.” ENS



