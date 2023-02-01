Odisha: Villagers lock school over noon meals, teacher crunch

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A high school in Nabarangpur’s Umerkote block has been locked by villagers for the last three days over provision of mid-day meal (MDM) and appointment of teachers. Villagers of Rajpur locked the main gate of Dongriguda government high school on Sunday. Though the local block education officer (BEO) held discussion with the agitators on Tuesday, the impasse could not be resolved.

For the last 18 months, students of Dongriguda government high school are forced to take their mid-day meals in Rajpur primary school which is around 2 km away. Roti Gond, a villager, said, “Students are facing a lot of difficulties in having their noon meals. They have to trek four km every day for the MDM.”

Sources said earlier, the local administration had tried to merge the two schools. However, it was not possible as villagers of Rajpur opposed the move. Later it was decided that 117 students enrolled in Classes VI to VIII of Dongriguda high School would go to Rajpur primary school to take their noon meals till the issue is resolved.

This apart, the students are suffering due to lack of adequate teachers in Dongriguda high school. Another villager Tula Bhotra said the school has no permanent headmaster for the last few years. Besides, two teachers were transferred from the school recently. “In absence of teachers, students are being deprived of getting quality education,” he alleged.

Contacted, BEO Bikash Sarkar said he has apprised the matter to the district education officer. Efforts are underway to pacify the agitating villagers and open the school.

