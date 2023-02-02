Pani panchayat leaders in Odisha rue poor maintenance of irrigation canals

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/MALKANGIRI: Leaders of pani panchayats under Upper Kolab project in the Jeypore division have expressed concern over the non-maintenance of canals. At a pani panchayat meeting at Satiguda here on Wednesday, the leaders of Ghatbagara, Polkaput, Ambaguda, Dhanpur, Anta, Balia and Garudaguda complained that the main canal of Jeypore and sub-canals under Dhanpur and Padmapur distributaries have been damaged at different points due to lack of maintenance by authorities of Upper Kolab project.

Stating that the officials have been ignoring the complaints of farmers, the leaders demanded the development of different canal systems so that water reaches the endpoints. “The officials of different canal systems of Upper Kolab should monitor the irrigation system on a regular basis,” said Dhanpur distributary president Sada Tripathy. He said the problem would not have occurred had the government granted a special package for the 40-year-old project.

Speaking at the meeting, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said the government has not carried out any significant development work in the Upper Kolab irrigation system. He demanded a special grant of `500 crore to develop the main canal system of Upper Kolab irrigation project.

Among others, Upper Kolab chief engineer Satrugna Moharana, executive engineer Saroj Kumar Sahu, assistant engineer Rajanikant Mishra and district agriculture officer Biswaraj Rath were present in the meeting.

In Malkangiri, at a meeting organised by Potteru Irrigation Division at Surlikonda barrage near Balimela to mark pani panchayat fortnight, officials were urged to ensure canal water reaches the tail end for the benefit of farmers. People are being made aware of agriculture and cultivation through awareness rathas and palli sabhas in all panchayats, said Potteru Irrigation Project chief construction engineer Chandra Sekhar Mishra.

Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka, who flagged off the pani panchayat ratha here, said the need of the hour is to reach the doorsteps of farmers and redress their grievances. Earlier, Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra was flagged off the Pani panchayat Ratha in Malkangiri today.

