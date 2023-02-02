Home States Odisha

Underpass on NH-20 to be constructed in Jajpur soon

NHAI sources said, the estimated cost of construction of the underpass along with the approach road is Rs 15.33 crore.

Published: 02nd February 2023 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Highway

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The construction of an underpass and an approach road near the Benapur bypass on the Panikoili-Rimuli stretch of NH-20 in the district by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) began on Tuesday with the foundation stone being laid by Jajpur MP Sarmistha Sethy.  

NHAI sources said the estimated cost of construction of the underpass along with the approach road is Rs 15.33 crore. “Construction of the underpass along with approach roads on both sides will be started within a week. The project will be completed in a year,” said an NHAI official. 

Earlier, residents of villages near the highway had met Sethy and requested her to visit the spot to see how people living along the NH are facing inconveniences due to the absence of an underpass near Benapur.

The MP had raised the issue in the Lok Sabha and even met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari and requested him to approve an underpass at the earliest for the convenience of residents of the area. Korei MLA Ashok Bal and NHAI officials were present during the foundation-laying ceremony.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI Benapur bypass Panikoili-Rimuli Underpass
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp