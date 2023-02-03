Home States Odisha

Odisha opposition leader Jayanarayan demands security for Naba Kishore Das murder suspect 

Crime Branch recovers pieces of letters from septic tank of Airport police station toilet

Published: 03rd February 2023 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Naba Kishore Das (right) succumbed to bullet injuries hours after he was shot at by ASI Gopal Das (left).

Health Minister Naba Kishore Das (right) was shot dead by ASI Gopal Das (left).

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra on Thursday expressed concern over the security of ASI Gopal Das, accused of killing minister Naba Kishore Das and demanded protection by central forces for him. 

Remnants of the handwritten letters
recovered from the septic tank | Express

Referring to prime accused in Mamita Meher murder case, Gobinda Sahu, who allegedly committed suicide in police custody, Mishra said, “I am concerned about the security of the ASI accused in the minister’s murder. Anything can happen to Das in jail custody. I have no faith in the  state police. The accused ASI should be given adequate security by central forces without delay. There is also a provision for this.” 

Mishra warned the state government will be held responsible if anything happened to Das in police custody. “I had warned the government earlier in this regard and am again doing it,” he said. The BJP leader yet again raised the demand for CBI investigation into the minister’s murder and said the state government should immediately recommend a probe by the central agency into the matter without any delay. “It is a matter of security of the state,” he said. 

Mishra had alleged conspiracy the day the minister was murdered. On the other hand, the Crime Branch on Thursday recovered some pieces of handwritten letters from the septic tank of a toilet in Airport police station, Jharsuguda. The accused, during interrogation, had revealed about flushing the handwritten letter into the toilet in which he had noted down his motive behind the crime. A team of CID-CB had been scanning the septic tank since Wednesday evening. The recovered letter will be sent to forensics and handwriting experts for reconstruction and examination. 

This apart, the inspection of the vehicle and the crime spot by scientific officer and ballistic experts using FARO 3-D scanner has led to recovery of one fired bullet which is a valuable piece of evidence, said a press release issued by the Crime Branch.
 

