Home States Odisha

Odisha’s higher education enrolment ratio slips further

GER, which is the total enrolment in higher education in the age group of 18 to 23, was 20.2 back in 2016-17. It had touched 22.1 in 2017-18 and 2018-19 but decreased to 21.7 in 2019-20. 

Published: 03rd February 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

education , Students

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  State’s gross enrolment ratio (GER) in higher education has further dipped.
According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-2021 released recently by the Ministry of Education, the GER came down to 20.7 against national average of 27.3 in 2020-21 when the state was reeling under the Covid-19 crisis. 

GER, which is the total enrolment in higher education in the age group of 18 to 23, was 20.2 back in 2016-17. It had touched 22.1 in 2017-18 and 2018-19 but decreased to 21.7 in 2019-20.  The state has 48.5 lakh students pursuing higher education currently and 46,690 of them are in state public universities, 13,067 in the lone State Open University at Sambalpur.

“Like the adolescent age group in schools, many college and university going youths might have been forced to give up on higher education due to various reasons during the Covid pandemic. However, this enrolment gap can be plugged with opening of various courses and increasing the seats in this new session,” said a vice-chancellor, requesting anonymity.

The report reveals that in the academic year 2020-21, while more girls (50,344) did their PG as compared to boys (48,874) and MPhil (378 girls against 352 boys), their numbers came down by the time they reached PhD level. As against 1,955 boys, only 1,326 girls pursued PhD. 

The trend was more or less similar in the previous academic sessions. However, the gender parity index, which is the ratio of female GER to male GER, though, has seen a rise from 0.88 per cent in the 2019-20 academic year to 0.94 in 2020-21.

The pupil-teacher ratio in higher education institutions also came down by one point to 24 pc as compared to 2019-20 session when it was 25 pc.

SILVER LININGS

  • Odisha is among 9 states that have the highest enrolment in polytechnics. 0.94 lakh students are studying polytechnics in the state
  • It is among the top-5 states having highest enrolment in nursing.
  • Odisha is at 9th position when it comes to the largest number of foreign students in its higher education institutions.
  • In the 2020-21 academic year, 2,180 foreign students came to Odisha
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Higher Education enrolment
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp