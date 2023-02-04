Home States Odisha

BMC lodges FIR over illegal parking for Khandagiri Mela

BMC officials said miscreants had demolished the compound wall of a spot earmarked for construction of new South West Zone office of the civic body in Jagamara.

Published: 04th February 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday lodged an FIR with Khandagiri police over alleged demolition of a compound wall and an illegal parking spot for Khandagiri Mela at Jagamara here. 

BMC officials said miscreants had demolished the compound wall of a spot earmarked for construction of new South West Zone office of the civic body in Jagamara. The miscreants used the site as a parking lot and collected fees from visitors to the mela without the necessary approval from BMC. 

After the incident came to the notice of a BMC team on Thursday, the area was sealed and FIR lodged. South West Zonal deputy commissioner of BMC who filed the FIR, sought immediate investigation into the matter and appropriate legal action against the guilty. Parking has emerged as a major issue at Khandagiri. 

Taking advantage of it, miscreants have been creating illegal parking areas and collecting fees from the visitors. The civic body officials said they have also sought the cooperation of Commissionerate police to effectively deal with the menace during the remaining period of the fair which will conclude on 
February 10.

