Jajpur MLA Pranab Das gets former minister Rabi Nanda off stage in public view

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The local BJD cadres were witness to some unsavoury scenes at the platinum jubilee celebrations of Vikram Deb College here as the party’s organisational secretary and Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das literally expelled senior leader and former minister Rabi Narayan Nanda from the stage in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday.

After BJD supremo Naveen arrived at the venue, Nanda, a former Jepore MLA, along with a dozen of BJD legislators and leaders accorded him a rousing welcome. As the CM climbed on to the stage, Nanda followed him and stood behind him for a few seconds.

All of a sudden, the Jajpur MLA, popularly called Bobby, marched up to the stage and pulled Nanda by his hand to the floor of the venue. The unpleasant scene played out in front of the whole audience and the media, leaving a bitter taste in the mouth of the local BJD leaders and workers. Incidentally, 5T secretary VK Pandian and leaders of other political parties were also present.

Nanda could no more be seen near the stage after the treatment meted out to him. The video of the incident went viral on social media evoking a sharp response from the locals of Jeypore. Many questioned the behaviour of Bobby and criticised him for disrespecting the senior BJD leader of the region in front of the CM and other dignitaries. Several leaders irrespective of their political affiliations also condemned the Jajpur MLA’s act. Nanda could not be contacted for his comment.

