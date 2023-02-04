Odisha health minister murder: Probe will take time, says DGP Bansal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Five days after cabinet minister Naba Kishore Das was gunned down, Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Bansal on Friday said the probe will take more time.

“CID-CB is investigating the case under the monitoring of retired Orissa High Court Justice JP Das. Some facts regarding the murder have been unravelled. However, it will take some time to ascertain all the facts related to the crime,” Bansal told mediapersons here amidst growing political clamour over the case.

To establish the true motive, Bansal said, all circumstances will be examined starting from when the accused joined the service. Odisha Police has contacted the Central Forensic Science Laboratory to assist in the investigation of the case. Union Home Ministry has also assured all support for investigation of the case, he informed.

The DGP, however, said the investigators are yet to arrive at a conclusion and the probe is continuing from all angles. “Jumping to conclusions is not appropriate and investigation will proceed as per evidence. Acting on figment of imagination or wild allegations will not be apt,” he said.

Probe will take time: DGP Bansal

He said CB chief Arun Bothra has been camping at Jharsuguda for the last five days in connection with the case. “A former CBI officer, he is also an ace investigator of the country,” the DGP added. The state police chief said, deliberations have been initiated to prevent recurrence of incidents.

“We will hold discussions with agencies like Special Protection Group (SPG) and attempt to implement their good practices while providing security to the protected people in the state, he said. Das was shot dead in Brajrajnagar on January 29 by assistant sub-inspector of police Gopal Krushna Das on January 29 after which Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ordered a Crime Branch probe into the incident.

