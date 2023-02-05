54K cancer patients benefited from eSanjeevani platform in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Around 54,000 cancer patients so far have benefitted from the teleconsultation services provided by oncologists to the patients through the eSanjeevani platform, said Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) director Prof. Lalatendu Sarangi.

Addressing the state-level observation of World Cancer Day at the institute on Saturday, Sarangi said the first phase expansion of AHPGIC has already been completed, and the second phase masterplan is being prepared for further expansion of the premier government-run cancer hospital of the state.

The second phase expansion includes OPD, surgical services, OT, surgical ICU, pathology, academics, hostel and patient attendants’ shelter.

Under Odisha Comprehensive Cancer Care Programme, as many as 11 dedicated cancer wings are coming up in DHH Bargarh, VIMSAR Burla, MKCG MCH, and Berhampur each having capacity of 100 beds. While, SLN MCH, Koraput, Govt Medical College, Bhawanipatna, BB MCH Balangir, Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar, PRN MCH Baripada, FM MCH Balasore, Medical College, Talcher each having 50 beds and Govt Medical College, Keonjhar with 72 beds.

All these dedicated cancer wings will be equipped with LINAC radiotherapy, dosimetry, brachytherapy, surgical oncology, histopathology, PET-CT with nuclear medicine, chemotherapy and palliative care units, added Sarangi.

The expensive cancer treatment including medicines, chemotherapy and radiotherapy is being provided free of cost to all patients. Around 92 Anticancer molecules are made available for chemotherapy at these facilities, he said.

Apart from 11 cancer wings under Odisha Comprehensive Cancer Care Programme, three other cancer hospitals- Bagchi Sri Sankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Info valley -2 (750 beds), Jharsuguda Cancer Hospital (110 beds), Tata Memorial Centre on NISER Bhubaneswar campus (250 beds) are also coming up in the state which will be made operational in two years, Sarangi told.

While Dr Manish Singhal spoke on “Precision Oncology” an academic session held among faculties, and students of AHPGIC and SCB MCH.

Besides Odisha Skill Development Authority chairman Subroto Bagchi, special secretary (public health) Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty director SIHFW Dr Amarendra Nath Mohanty, principal SCB MCH Dr Prasenjit Mohanty, principal and dean AHPGIC Dr Padmalaya Devi and Dr S N Senapati were present.

