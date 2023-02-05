Experts call for strengthening child protection mechanism in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The increasing trend of children found at risk since the onset of the Covid pandemic, particularly girls, was discussed by stakeholders at a state-level consultation in the city on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, twin city police commissioner Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi said some way or the other, the government has been successful in enhancing child protection mechanisms in the state due to which offences related to children have decreased.

“However, there is a surge in girl children migration cases post-Covid, one of the major reasons being eloping due to social media influence,” he said.

Sharing the changing trend of child migration especially girl children, and the risks associated with them, the host organisations cited the reasons for children running away from home.

Acknowledging some of the gaps in child protection mechanisms, labour commissioner N Thirumala Naik said along with enhancing government mechanisms, there is a need for social change for better protection of children.OSCPCR chairperson Mandakinee Kar also called for collaboration between civil society organisations and different government child protection institutions.

Among others, John Bosk, senior programme manager, Railway Children India and Reenarani Behera, project manager HBT, CDPOs, CWC members, and JJB members from Ganjam, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Khurda and Cuttack districts were present.

Organised by Humara Bachpan Trust in partnership with Railway Children India, the meeting was opened by the founder chairperson of HBT Dharitri Patnaik also appealed for collaboration between government stakeholders and civil society organisations for strengthening child protection mechanisms at the source districts in the state.

